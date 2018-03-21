New Mexico regulators approve Xcel wind expansion in Portales and Plainview

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has approved Xcel Energy's 1,230-megwatt wind energy expansion project for New Mexico and Texas.

The commission voted 5-0 today, approving the plan that calls for a 522-megawatt wind project near Portales and a 478-megawatt wind project near Plainview.

The new wind resources are expected to save more than $2 billion in generation costs over 30 years.

Xcel says they anticipate average monthly savings to be about $2 for a typical residential customer beginning after both wind facilities are operational in 2021

Xcel is now waiting on approval of these projects from the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which is expected by mid-April.

Both states must approve because customers in both New Mexico and Texas will be affected by the resources.

