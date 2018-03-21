Farwell approved for $1.5M treatment plant - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Farwell approved for $1.5M treatment plant

FARWELL, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Farwell has been approved for a $1.5 million wastewater treatment plant.

The Texas Water Development Board on Wednesday approved financial assistance totaling over $66.6 million for water and wastewater system projects across the state.

According to documents, Farwell plans to replace the current wastewater treatment plant that is reportedly suffering from deterioration. 

The city is contributing $25,000 toward plant design and construction. 

