Farwell approved for $1.5M treatment plant

The City of Farwell has been approved for a $1.5 million wastewater treatment plant.

The Texas Water Development Board on Wednesday approved financial assistance totaling over $66.6 million for water and wastewater system projects across the state.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

According to documents, Farwell plans to replace the current wastewater treatment plant that is reportedly suffering from deterioration.

The city is contributing $25,000 toward plant design and construction.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.