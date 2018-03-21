2 injured during overnight shooting in southwest Amarillo

The City of Farwell has been approved for a $1.5 million wastewater treatment plant.
Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Mesa on a possible aggravated assault. Officers discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Weather outlook for Wednesday, March 21
Crews are responding to a grass fire south and east of Stinnett.
The HOPE, or Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement, Program has been unanimously renewed by city council to begin its second session.
