2 injured during overnight shooting in southwest Amarillo

Authorities say 24 cartridges were recovered from a southwest Amarillo neighborhood following "some type of altercation" between a group of people.

The Amarillo Police Department said officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 5807 SW 45th following a report of an aggravated assault, but further details on the incident are limited.

Officials say two males, ages 18 and 22, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No firearms were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

