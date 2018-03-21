Amarillo police investigating gunshot death in south Amarillo - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo police investigating gunshot death in south Amarillo

By NewsChannel10 Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police are investigating a gunshot death in south Amarillo.

Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Mesa on a possible aggravated assault.

Officers discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The circumstances of the shooting are being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468. 

