Amarillo police investigate fatal shooting in south Amarillo

Amarillo police are investigating a gunshot death in south Amarillo.

Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Mesa on a possible aggravated assault.

Officers discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The circumstances of the shooting are being investigated.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.