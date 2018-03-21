City of Amarillo issues smoke inhalation public health advisory

A smoke inhalation public health advisory has been issued by the City of Amarillo.
Because of the recent wildfires and continued dry and windy conditions residents are at risk of smoke exposure.
The constant inhalation could cause health problems from allergy symptoms to worsening of chronic heart and respiratory illness.
Health effects include coughing, burning eyes, headaches, chest pain and difficulty breathing.
If your symptoms do not improve you are urged to call your doctor.
The city has provided the following actions you can take to prevent harmful effects of smoke:
