Two people behind bars on murder charges after victim of an aggravated assault died

Two people are now behind bars on murder charges after the victim of an aggravated assault died.

Murder warrants were issued Tuesday out of Randall County after Roy Spencer, 70, died at a local hospital Monday.

Spencer suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault on Feb. 26.

Police say they found him in a home in the 4100 block of S. Monroe suffering from multiple lacerations to the upper body.

Nearly a month later, Mason Morgan, 24, and Jessica Morgan, 23, were both arrested in the 9700 block of Ottobahn.

They were booked into the Randall County Jail.

