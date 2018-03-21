Perryton ISD has named Dr. Timothy Little as new Superintendent

The Perryton ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. Timothy Little as the lone finalist for PISD Superintendent.

Dr. Little will begin on April 16, after the required 21 day waiting period.

Little has been serving as Superintendent of Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD in Ben Bolt, Texas.

He earned his Doctor of Educational Leadership from Lamar University after receiving Masters Degrees from Abilene Christian and The University of St. Thomas. Little earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from The University of Texas at Austin.

Interim Superintendent, Robin Fulce will be assisting during the transition.

The postion became vacant in October after then superintendent Robert Hall resigned amid claims of sexual harrassment.

