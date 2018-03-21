Large controlled burn scheduled for north Potter County today

There will be another large controlled burn in north Potter County today.

The burn will be just north of where the Valle De Oro fire was, and will begin around 9 a.m. and last until around 6 p.m.

Between 3500 and 5500 acres will be burned.

Residents should expect to see lots of smoke due to the size of the burn.

