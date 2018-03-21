Large controlled burn scheduled for north Potter County today

There will be another large controlled burn in north Potter County today.
The burn will be just north of where the Valle De Oro fire was, and will begin around 9 a.m. and last until around 6 p.m.
Between 3500 and 5500 acres will be burned.
Residents should expect to see lots of smoke due to the size of the burn.
Weather outlook for Wednesday, March 21
Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Mesa on a possible aggravated assault. Officers discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Crews are responding to a grass fire south and east of Stinnett.
The HOPE, or Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement, Program has been unanimously renewed by city council to begin its second session.
A new hotel in downtown Portales has the city and local business owners excited that it will bring more visitors and buisness.
