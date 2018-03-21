Wednesday's Weather: Partly sunny skies with temps in the low 70s

Our pleasant start to spring continues today with another chilly morning.

Temps are once again in the 30's and 20's with chilly winds chills.

As we head through the afternoon we will see warmer temps back into the upper 60's and low 70's under partly sunny skies.

Winds will be light again with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Overnight temps drop back into the 40's, so Thursday will have a mild start.

Thursday we warm back into the low 80's, upper 80's and low 90's by Friday.

Friday will be a gusty day with winds out of the southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. High fire danger returns Friday and possibly Sunday.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.