Portales officials hope hotel renovations will boost local economy

A new hotel in downtown Portales has the city and local business owners excited that it will bring more visitors and business.

The hotel is located on Avenue A and Third Street downtown Portales. It used to be the old Portales Inn, but was abandoned for quite sometime.

That was until city council stepped in last March and got the project started.

"We think it will be a great thing because we think it will increase walk in traffic. It should bring more people in downtown," said Laveda Miller of The Fashion Girl. "That would be real exciting to have new customers come into the Fashion Girl to shop."

Last year, Portales City Council gave the abandoned inn to Ambiance Hospitality with a $500,000 incentive.

That project is now $4 million, and the city says the hotel will boost the local economy.

Aaron Grandall, owner of A.J.'s Wings, said he recently moved his restaurant around the corner from the hotel because it will bring in more business.

"When we heard that the Best Western was coming to town, we knew there's be increased traffic with construction coming into town," said Grandall. "We knew it'd be a great opportunity to be in the downtown square and area."

The hotel will house 60 rooms, a fitness center and meeting rooms.

Construction is set to finish between October and December.

