Portales officials hope hotel renovations will boost local economy

A new hotel in downtown Portales has the city and local business owners excited that it will bring more visitors and buisness.
A new hotel in downtown Portales has the city and local business owners excited that it will bring more visitors and buisness.
Crews are responding to a grass fire south and east of Stinnett.
Crews are responding to a grass fire south and east of Stinnett.
A new form of robotic technology in Amarillo is opening a whole new world of opportunities for local children.
A new form of robotic technology in Amarillo is opening a whole new world of opportunities for local children.
An event like a wildfire or severe storm can lead to the loss of or heavy damage to personal belongings.
An event like a wildfire or severe storm can lead to the loss of or heavy damage to personal belongings.
A prescribed burn will take place on a ranch north of Amarillo throughout most of the day.
A prescribed burn will take place on a ranch north of Amarillo throughout most of the day.