Officials: Forward progression stopped on fire near Stinnett

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
STINNETT, TX (KFDA) -

Hutchinson County OEM says the forward progression of a grass fire near Stinnett has been stopped.

According to the Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is near the Carbon Camp Area.

They also say some sheds and vehicles have burned in the blaze.

Officials say there is no threat to Stinnett homes.

East Broadway has been reopened after being closed due to smoke.

Carbon Camp Road remains closed.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been requested to assist with fire containment.

