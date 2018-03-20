Officials: Forward progression stopped on fire near Stinnett

Hutchinson County OEM says the forward progression of a grass fire near Stinnett has been stopped.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

According to the Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is near the Carbon Camp Area.

They also say some sheds and vehicles have burned in the blaze.

Officials say there is no threat to Stinnett homes.

East Broadway has been reopened after being closed due to smoke.

Carbon Camp Road remains closed.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been requested to assist with fire containment.

Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on a wildfire in Hutchinson County. #txfire @BorgerOem — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.