Borger FD able to fly American flag for first time in four years

Crews are responding to a grass fire south and east of Stinnett.
A prescribed burn will take place on a ranch north of Amarillo throughout most of the day.
The Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo provides after-school programs for over 1,600 local students.
Borger Fire Department has a new addition to the front of its building: the Stars and Stripes.
Residents of Potter County are invited to become associate members of the Sheriff's Association of Texas.
