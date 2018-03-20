Borger FD able to fly American flag for first time in four years

Borger Fire Department has a new addition to the front of its building: the Stars and Stripes.

The city finished installation of its new flagpole after the old one was damaged four years ago.

Construction delayed the installation of a new one until recently.

On Monday, the department officially hoisted the American flag atop the new pole for the first time.

