Major donation helps Boys and Girls Club provide after-school programs

The Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo provides after-school programs for over 1,600 local students.

With summer approaching, the need for affordable programs for local children continues to increase.

This is why donations like the one the non-profit organization received today from State Farm mean a lot for the center.

"You know, when the average cost of daycare after-school or in summer is $75 to $100 a week, it's $30 a month for a family to be able to bring their kids here," said CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo Dr. Kimber Daniel. "Just that economic value, for the kids to be able to come here is amazing."

The organization provides at-risk youth in low-income neighborhoods to break poverty stereotypes and provide tools to improve their lives.

"The families are able to keep food on their table, take their kids to the doctor, and do those things that they might not be able to do if they had to pay a high price for care for their kids," said Daniel.

The program’s goal includes reducing the number of youth with limited access to no after school programs, increase graduation rates, and enable more children to pursue post-secondary education.

"What [that] money helps us to do is, not only provide a place for the kids to come to everyday after-school or in the summer, but it also helps us to offer classes and improve student literacy," said Daniel.

