Our Perspective on thanking our local first responders

I want to first thank the first responders for working so hard in hazardous situations, long hours and communicating to save property, animals and people.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Last weekend and this week have been dangerous times.

The wildfires have ravaged thousands of acres and have come close to major establishments.

Our local first responders do a great job. I want to point out the word local in this Perspective.

We are a local town filled with local people that make up our community and take care of each other.

We need people and resources from the outside almost every day, but we are built on the local strength of our community and we make things happen based on working together.

My Perspective today is that I’m thankful for the local support we give each other and proud at how fast we can call on each other in times of needs.

Let us know your Perspective?

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.