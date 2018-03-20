Potter County citizens given opportunity to join Sheriff's Association of Texas

Residents of Potter County are invited to become associate members of the Sheriff's Association of Texas.

According to Sheriff Brian Thomas, the initiative is open to citizens with an interest in partnering with law enforcement in the fight against crime.

Funding from membership dues will be used to provide training, resources and legislative support on law enforcement issues throughout the state.

Members will also support programs supporting public safety and crime prevention.

Membership invitations will be mailed out to county residents over the next several weeks.

Dues and donations to the organization are also tax deductible.

Interested citizens who don't receive a membership invitation can contact the Sheriff's Association of Texas at:

Sheriff's Association of Texas

1601 S. Interstate 35

Austin, TX 78741

