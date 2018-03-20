Residents may see smoke from prescribed burn north of Amarillo

A prescribed burn will take place on a ranch north of Amarillo throughout most of the day.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

According to the Potter County Fire-Rescue, a landowner near the area that was burned by the Valle De Oro fire has a private contractor performing a prescribed burn.

Smoke will be visible in the area until around 6:00 p.m.

The Potter County Fire-Rescue will be monitoring the fire that broke out in Valle De Oro for the next couple of days.

That fire is considered 95 percent contained.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.