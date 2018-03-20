WTAMU heading to Elite 8

Weather outlook for Tuesday, March 20
Bridges along highways like I-27 have to be replaced in order to ensure the safety of drivers traveling up-and-down the Panhandle.
As fire weather continues to threaten the Panhandle, most counties are keeping their burn bans active.
The Channing Volunteer Fire Department is made up of ten men who say they give their time and their hearts to protect the town they call home.
An Amarillo teen drowned while vacationing in Corpus Christi over spring break.
