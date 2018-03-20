WTAMU heading to Elite 8

The 11th ranked and fourth seeded West Texas A&M men’s basketball team is geared up to open this year’s NCAA Division II Elite 8 against the fifth seeded and 24th nationally ranked Le Moyne.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

This is the Buff's first Elite 8 appearance since their 1997 -1998 season.

The Buffs secured their spot in the Elite 8 with last week’s win against UTPB in the South Central regional tournament.

They finished the year with 31 wins and three losses, capped off by being crowned Lone star Conference Champions.

Coach Tom Brown is in his fourth season as the Buffs head coach and was name the Lone star conference coach of the year with help from key players like David Chavlovich, Ryan Quaid, and Jordan Evans.

Chavlovich’s post season accolades continue to pile up after being named a NABC All American for the second time in his career. He also was named a Basketball Times First Team All American.

He’s also the all-time leading scorer in conference history with 2,443 career points.

WT is making its second straight appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.

They finished last year’s tournament 2-1 after losing in the Sweet 16.

The Buffs will face Le Moyne today at Noon at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.