Tuesday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the mid 60s

We can expect some chilly temperatures this morning as we tumble down into the upper 20s by daybreak.

We will enjoy a nice day with sunny skies and without much wind and highs will be in the low to mid 60s as the spring season officially gets underway.

The calmer weather will stay in place for the next couple of days.

We will see temps warning into the 80's by the end of the week, even low 90's by Friday.

Elevated to critical fire danger will likely return by Friday into the weekend.

