Amarillo teenager drowns while vacationing in Corpus Christi

The Channing Volunteer Fire Department is made up of ten men who say they give their time and their hearts to protect the town they call home.
Crews are wrapping up containing fires in the area after several fires broke out Sunday.
An Amarillo teen drowned while vacationing in Corpus Christi over spring break.
Bridges along highways like I-27 have to be replaced in order to ensure the safety of drivers traveling up-and-down the Panhandle.
The Texas Tech University Health Science Center canceled clinics and classes on Monday while the center underwent cleaning from smoke damage sustained in Sunday's fire in Potter County.
