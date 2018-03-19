Amarillo teenager drowns while vacationing in Corpus Christi

An Amarillo teen drowned while vacationing in Corpus Christi over spring break.

According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Marley McElroy, 14, was swimming with her family near the South Jetty at Packery Channel in Corpus Christi on Friday.

Family members noticed she had been missing for around 10 minutes.

She was located in the water and brought to shore, where CPR was performed on her until paramedics arrived.

She was transported to Corpus Christi Medical Center-Bay Area before being transferred to Driscoll Children's Hospital, where she died on Saturday.

A benefit account has been set up for the family at Amarillo National Bank.

You can donate at any branch, or by sending a check to the following address:

Marley McElroy Benefit Account

c/o Amarillo National Bank

P.O. Box 1

Amarillo, TX 79105

