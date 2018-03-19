Carson County Sheriff seeking fugitive sexual assault suspect

Carson County officials are asking for help locating a wanted fugitive.

Joseph Anthony Johnson, 33, requested a jury trial in Carson County on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He did not show up for his trial on Monday.

He is 5'11", weighs 200 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes.

He may be in the Amarillo area or Michigan.

Carson County officials are actively seeking his extradition back to Texas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

