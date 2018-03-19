Unknown suspect causes thousands of dollars in damage at Clovis HS

Clovis Municipal Schools is asking for help identifying a suspect in a break-in on one of their campuses.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, an unknown suspect broke into the Clovis High School Freshman Academy and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Around that time, a person wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, dark grey or black pants and dark shoes was observed in the area on security cameras.

Investigators believe this person may have witnessed the incident or have useful information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Clovis Municipal Schools at (575) 769-4300 or the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

