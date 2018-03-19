Amarillo drivers can expect these delays for a while

Bridges along highways like I-27 have to be replaced in order to ensure the safety of drivers traveling up-and-down the Panhandle.

The next bridge to be demolished and replaced is the one spanning Hollywood Road.

"Motorists who travel I-27 northbound or southbound need to be aware that some traffic pattern changes are taking place," said TxDOT spokesperson Sonja Gross.

Starting this week, traffic will be condensed to one lane each way on the southbound side of I-27.

Drivers traveling north will transition to the other side just south of Sundown Lane and will re-enter the roadway just north of Bell Street.

The traffic diversion is so crews can begin work demolishing a section of the bridge at Hollywood Road.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Gross points out this pattern was chose in order to create a better traffic flow.

"Because it is our goal to keep mobility in place," said Gross. "Even if it is just one lane of traffic in each direction, if we place all the traffic on the frontage roads we are starting and stopping traffic. That's not what we want to do. We need to get people where they are going in the most efficient and safest way possible."

The overall project is in an effort to extend Loop 335.

"[The loop] will eventually go instead of to Soncy Road, where the curve is, all the way out to Helium Road," said Gross.

TxDOT wants to remind residents to stay on the roadway during points of congestion. Do not cross through the median. When you drive over the grass, you are only damaging the beauty of Amarillo.

"Everyone complains about how Amarillo looks and feels, especially to the people that visit our fine city," said Gross. "We want it to look beautiful for everyone."

While construction efforts are going on, make sure to pay attention to signage and workers on the roadway to ensure the safety of everyone.

If everything goes as planned, the project will be finished in 2021.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.