TTUHSC expects to open clinics Wednesday after smoke damage from Sunday's fire

Bridges along highways like I-27 have to be replaced in order to ensure the safety of drivers traveling up-and-down the Panhandle.
Bridges along highways like I-27 have to be replaced in order to ensure the safety of drivers traveling up-and-down the Panhandle.
The Texas Tech University Health Science Center canceled clinics and classes on Monday while the center underwent cleaning from smoke damage sustained in Sunday's fire in Potter County.
The Texas Tech University Health Science Center canceled clinics and classes on Monday while the center underwent cleaning from smoke damage sustained in Sunday's fire in Potter County.
As fire weather continues to threaten the Panhandle, most counties are keeping their burn bans active.
As fire weather continues to threaten the Panhandle, most counties are keeping their burn bans active.
As first responders continue working tirelessly to contain area fires, Diamond Business Services, Inc. is accepting donations.
As first responders continue working tirelessly to contain area fires, Diamond Business Services, Inc. is accepting donations.
First Alert Weather outlook for Monday, March 19
First Alert Weather outlook for Monday, March 19