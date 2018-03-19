TTUHSC expects to open clinics Wednesday after smoke damage from Sunday's fire

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center canceled clinics and classes on Monday while the center underwent cleaning from smoke damage sustained in Sunday's fire in Potter County.

The fire started around 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening on Southwest 9th and Soncy. The fire did burn close to several businesses, including the TTUHSC. Although the fire did not burn the building, smoke did infiltrate the center.

Monday, cleaners vacuumed and wiped up soot off the floors and furniture after smoke from the fire spread throughout the building.

Texas Tech officials say they are cleaning the clinics first before the classrooms. They hope to reopen the clinics and classes on Wednesday.

At the time of the blaze, a security guard and three research students were on campus. They all got out safely.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were lost in the fire.

Throughout the night, the fire did reignite, but crews were able to keep the fire contained.

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigators, along with the Potter County Fire Department, determined the fire was caused by electrical lines on the ground from a power utility pole that had been blown over from the high winds.

