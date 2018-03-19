APD searching for information on attempted robbery

Amarillo police are looking for information on an attempted robbery late Sunday night.

Around 11:13 p.m., officers responded to the Sakura restaurant at 4000 south Soncy Road.

A man entered through the back door of the business and pointed a gun at employees.

He demanded money, but employees told him there was none.

He then fled through the same door he entered through and ran into an apartment complex west of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and a lighter cover on his face.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

