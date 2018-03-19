APD searching for information on attempted robbery

Crews are wrapping up containing fires in the area after several fires broke out Sunday.
As fire weather continues to threaten the Panhandle, most counties are keeping their burn bans active.
As first responders continue working tirelessly to contain area fires, Diamond Business Services, Inc. is accepting donations.
One child has died after a rollover crash near Hedley. DPS was called to a one vehicle crash Sunday, on US 287 in Donley County.
First Alert Weather outlook for Monday, March 19
