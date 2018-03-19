Multiple counties under burn bans - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Multiple counties under burn bans

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: Texas Forest Service Source: Texas Forest Service
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

As fire weather continues to threaten the Panhandle, most counties are keeping their burn bans active.

Counties currently under a burn ban include:

  • Dallam
  • Sherman
  • Hansford
  • Ochiltree
  • Lipscomb
  • Hartley
  • Moore
  • Hutchinson
  • Roberts
  • Hemphill
  • Oldham
  • Potter
  • Carson
  • Gray
  • Wheeler
  • Deaf Smith
  • Randall
  • Armstrong
  • Donley
  • Collingsworth
  • Parmer
  • Castro
  • Swisher
  • Briscoe
  • Hall
  • Childress
  • Bailey
  • Lamb
  • Hale
  • Floyd
  • Motley

Violating a burn ban could get you charged with a Class C Misdemeanor and fined up to $500.

