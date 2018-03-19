Multiple counties under burn bans

As fire weather continues to threaten the Panhandle, most counties are keeping their burn bans active.

Counties currently under a burn ban include:

Dallam

Sherman

Hansford

Ochiltree

Lipscomb

Hartley

Moore

Hutchinson

Roberts

Hemphill

Oldham

Potter

Carson

Gray

Wheeler

Deaf Smith

Randall

Armstrong

Donley

Collingsworth

Parmer

Castro

Swisher

Briscoe

Hall

Childress

Bailey

Lamb

Hale

Floyd

Motley

Violating a burn ban could get you charged with a Class C Misdemeanor and fined up to $500.

