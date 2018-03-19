Donations needed for first responders continuing to battle area fires

Donations needed for first responders battling area fires (Source: The 100 Club of the Texas Panhabndle Faceook)

As first responders continue working tirelessly to contain area fires, Diamond Business Services, Inc. is accepting donations.

Donations of bottled water, eye drops and protein bars are needed for first responders working to keep our communities safe. Monetary donations will be accepted as well to purchase more of these items.

Donations can be dropped off at 723 Southwest 7th Avenue, one block south of the Blue Front Cafe on the corner of 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

You can call (806) 373-4148 or (806) 676-4146.

All donations will be delivered to local agencies.

