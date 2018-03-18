FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds, isolated storms in northeast

We had a few showers come through the area earlier today and that helped to keep moisture values up and lessen the fire danger a tad.
The Pacific cold front has also come in a tad earlier and with it a huge dust cloud which is greatly lower visibilities.
The strongest winds have yet to arrive but will be here very soon. We can expect West winds shifting to the NW 30-40 with gusts over 60 mph possible.
High Wind Warnings are in effect through the rest of the night & into Monday.
Monday looks cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect decreasing clouds and windy conditions to persist.
