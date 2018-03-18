FIRST ALERT DAY: Elevated Fire Danger, Strong Winds, Cooler Temps

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Several fires continue to burn across the panhandle this morning.

A cold front is moving through the area this morning turning winds out of the northwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph this morning and 30-40 mph this afternoon and evening.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the southern panhandle counties through 7 a.m.

Wind Advisories are in effect throughout the day due to gusty winds.

Elevated fire danger across the western panhandles today due to dry conditions and strong winds.

Temps will be cooler today with highs only in the 50's under partly sunny skies.

Calmer winds and warmer temps return by the end of the week. High fire danger is likely to return Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Stay updated by downloading our Weather Tracker App: Apple I Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.