Crews responding to 2nd fire in Potter County, Channing ISD delayed due to fire

Crews in Amarillo and Hartley County are fighting multiple fires in the area.

Old Muddy Road/Valle De Oro Fire

Crews are currently responding to a second fire in Potter County.

The fire is off of Old Muddle Road in Valle De Oro.

NewsChannel 10 crews are on the scene, and we will have more information as it becomes available.

9th and Helium Road

Crews are finishing up containment of the first fire in Potter County.

Residents in and near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Loop 335 were asked to evacuate earlier, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the fire has burned the parking lots of Texas Oncology, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

The hospitals have not been asked to evacuate. All patients and staff have been reported safe.

The fire is estimated at 400 acres and is 85 percent contained. No structures have been lost in the fire.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. The Amarillo Fire Department is asking that everyone avoid those areas so first responders can travel freely.

There have been reports of "sight seers" blocking first responder traffic on plum creek at Quail Creek.

Incident Update: Texas A&M Forest Service has been released from the wildfire in Potter County / NW Amarillo. The fire has containment line around the fire, no structures lost. Great work by first responders on getting the fire out quickly. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 19, 2018

J's Grill and Bar has opened their doors and kitchen to all first responders battling area fires. They will be serving free meals until 2:00 a.m. and are also available to bring food to emergency first responders.

During the fire in Potter County, Facebook activated the crisis response for the wildfire where residents could mark themselves safe.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Channing Fire

Officials have ordered an evacuation after downed power lines ignited two fires in the area.

Residents east of Channing between FM 722 and FM 354 should evacuate and await instructions from officials. The fire is heading east, away from Channing. The fire southeast of town is north of Bushland burning towards the northeast.

Channing ISD has delayed the start of the school for Monday, March 19 to 10:00 a.m. due to the uncertainty of the fire and bus routes.

According to the Hartley County Sheriff's Office, 12 power poles were knocked down near FM 722.

The fire is estimated at 1,000 acres at this time and is zero percent contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is spreading fast due to the difficult terrain of the Canadian River passage.

FM 722 in Hartley County has been closed as crews work to extinguish the fires.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.