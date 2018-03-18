Crews mopping up area fires

Crews are wrapping up containing fires in the area after several fires broke out Sunday.

Valle de Oro - Old Muddy Road Fire

The Valle De Oro fire in Potter County is estimated at 4,480 acres, and is 80 percent contained at this time.

The fire is no longer progressing, and all roads are open.

Residents were informed earlier today of a voluntary evacuation near FM 1061 and Tascosa Road and FM 2381 and Bushland Road. Evacuations are not in place any longer.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service Dispatch Tracker, it has been determined that none of the structures lost in the fire were occupied. All homes were saved.

9th and Soncy

The fire at 9th and Soncy is currently 95 percent contained. Crews are primarily putting out hot spots and managing ember wash.

No injuries were reported, and no structures have been lost in the fire.

Loop 335 is open.

The hospitals did not have to evacuate. All patients and staff have been reported safe.

At 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, the Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 9th & Soncy to assist Potter County with a grass fire they had been working for a while. Crews arrived on scene in the area and found heavy fire and smoke from a grass fire, which had crossed Soncy heading east at a high rate of spread.

The fire did burn close to several businesses, and even crossed Coulter near NWTH, but no buildings sustained any fire damage. By 9:24 p.m., forward progression of the fire had stopped, and the fire was considered 85 percent contained.

A couple of smaller grass fires have ignited from the high winds blowing embers into other areas, but at the time of this release, all fires are considered under control. An estimated 400 acres have burned from this fire.

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigators along with Potter County Fire determined that this fire started in the area of SW 9th & Helium Rd., with the cause being electrical lines on the ground from a power utility pole that had been blown over from the high winds.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has canceled classes and clinics for Monday, March 19.

During the fire in Potter County, Facebook activated the crisis response for the wildfire where residents could mark themselves safe.

Channing Fire

As of this afternoon, crews are mopping up the East Channing Canyon Fire.

According to the Hartley County Sheriff's Office, 12 power poles were knocked down near FM 722, causing the fires to spark.

The fire is estimated at 4,500 acres at this time and is 95 percent contained.

