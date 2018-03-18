Channing and Valle De Oro fires continue burning, Hospital district fire under control

Crews in Amarillo and Hartley County are fighting multiple fires in the area.

Valle de Oro - Old Muddy Road Fire

Fire crews are still working the #OldMuddyRoadFire near Valle de Oro in Potter County.

The fire has dipped down into a canyon, out of sight. Small hot spots are still visible

According to the Potter County Fire Chief Richard Lake, the fire is burning into the CrossBar Ranch on the Bureau of Land Management land.

This is the same place they had a prescribed burn a few weeks back.

The fire is estimated at 3,000 acres and at 50 percent containment at this time.

NC10 Video: Multiple structures lost as fire burns in Valle de Oro, March 18.

Incident Update: #OldMuddyRoadFire in Potter County, currently an estimated eight structures have been reported lost. We are working with our local partners to get types and locations of structures affected. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 19, 2018

According to Texas A&M Forest Service Dispatch Tracker, eight structures have been lost in this fire and five more structures are threatened.

You can see the GOES 16 hotspots just before 10 pm for two large fires that continue this evening northwest of Amarillo. The southern fire is being called the Old Muddy Road fire is in rough terrain in the Canadian River Valley. It is not threatening homes attm. #txfire #PHWX pic.twitter.com/5h11PjVdH8 — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 19, 2018

9th and Soncy

The fire at 9th and Soncy flared back up just before 11:30 p.m., but officials say the fire is under control. Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported and no structures have been lost in the fire.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. Amarillo Fire Department is asking that everyone avoid those areas so first responders can travel freely.

The hospitals have not been asked to evacuate. All patients and staff have been reported safe.

At 7:08 p.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 9th & Soncy to assist Potter County with a grass fire they had been working for a while. Crews arrived on scene in the area at 7:11pm and found heavy fire and smoke from a grass fire which had crossed Soncy heading east at a high rate of spread.

The fire did burn close to several businesses, and even crossed Coulter near NWTH, but no buildings sustained any fire damage. By 9:24pm, forward progression of the fire had stopped and the fire was considered 85% contained.

A couple of smaller grass fires have ignited from the high winds blowing embers into other areas, but at the time of this release, all fires are considered under control. An estimated 400 acres have burned from this fire.

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigators along with Potter County Fire determined that this fire started in the area of SW 9th & Helium Rd., with the cause being electrical lines on the ground from a power utility pole that had been blown over from the high winds.

Incident Update: Texas A&M Forest Service has been released from the wildfire in Potter County / NW Amarillo. The fire has containment line around the fire, no structures lost. Great work by first responders on getting the fire out quickly. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 19, 2018

J's Grill and Bar has opened their doors and kitchen to all first responders battling area fires. They will be serving free meals until 2:00 a.m. and are also available to bring food to emergency first responders.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will delay classes until Noon on Monday, March 19.

During the fire in Potter County, Facebook activated the crisis response for the wildfire where residents could mark themselves safe.

Channing Fire

As of 3:32 a.m. Monday crews are still fighting the East Channing Canyon Fire.

Officials have ordered an evacuation after downed power lines ignited two fires in the area.

Residents east of Channing between FM 722 and FM 354 should evacuate and await instructions from officials. The fire is heading east, away from Channing. The fire southeast of town is north of Bushland burning towards the northeast.

Channing ISD has delayed the start of the school for Monday, March 19 to 10:00 a.m. due to the uncertainty of the fire and bus routes.

According to the Hartley County Sheriff's Office, 12 power poles were knocked down near FM 722.

The fire is estimated at 1,000 acres at this time and is zero percent contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is spreading fast due to the difficult terrain of the Canadian River passage.

FM 722 in Hartley County has been closed as crews work to extinguish the fires.

