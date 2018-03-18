Two arrested after chase leads troopers into Potter County

Two people are behind bars after a high-speed pursuit in Potter County.

According to Texas DPS, the chase began near Carson County on I-40.

Troopers chased the gray Honda Civic to Masterson Road in Potter County.

A male and female occupant were taken into custody.

According to troopers, a small amount of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

