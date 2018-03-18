Lane closure report

As the new work week begins, drivers may need to stay conscious of lane closures within Amarillo.

At SL 335, southbound I-27 traffic will be detoured onto the northbound bridge starting on Monday, March 19. The southbound Bell Street on ramp to I-27 will be closed.

On Interstate 40 eastbound, various lanes will be closed on the frontage road from Grand Street to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.

On I-27 southbound, various lanes of the frontage road will be closed from Western Street to 26 th Avenue for patching repairs.

Avenue for patching repairs. The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 45 th Avenue to 34 th Avenue for patching repairs at the entrance and exit ramps. Ramps will be closed at times to accommodate these repairs.

Avenue to 34 Avenue for patching repairs at the entrance and exit ramps. Ramps will be closed at times to accommodate these repairs. Watch for slow-moving operations on both I-40 and I-27 as crews conduct vegetation management.

Remember to stay safe and aware of workers when entering work zones.

