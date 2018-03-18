Lane closure report - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Lane closure report

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

As the new work week begins, drivers may need to stay conscious of lane closures within Amarillo.

  • At SL 335, southbound I-27 traffic will be detoured onto the northbound bridge starting on Monday, March 19. The southbound Bell Street on ramp to I-27 will be closed.
  • On Interstate 40 eastbound, various lanes will be closed on the frontage road from Grand Street to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.
  • On I-27 southbound, various lanes of the frontage road will be closed from Western Street to 26th Avenue for patching repairs.
  • The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 45th Avenue to 34th Avenue for patching repairs at the entrance and exit ramps. Ramps will be closed at times to accommodate these repairs.
  • Watch for slow-moving operations on both I-40 and I-27 as crews conduct vegetation management.

Remember to stay safe and aware of workers when entering work zones.

