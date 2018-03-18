Traffic project will detour I-27, Loop 335 traffic in Amarillo

New traffic patterns will impact drivers on I-27 starting Monday.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to the northbound bridge at I-27 and Loop 335 as the southbound bridge is demolished and rebuilt.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in either direction.

The on-ramp to south I-27 from Bell Street will be closed, with traffic detoured to the ramp south of Loop 225. The exit ramp from south I-27 to the loop will remain open.

Demolition of the bridge will begin Monday, March 26.

During the demolition, Loop 225 will be closed under I-27. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south down the frontage road. Westbound traffic will go north on the frontage road to Bell street.

Demolition is expected to take six days.

The project will extend the bridges to accommodate new frontage roads, as well as improve entrance and exit ramps.

The project is expected to be fully completed by spring of 2021.

