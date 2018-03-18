One dead after rollover crash in Donley County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

One dead after rollover crash in Donley County

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
DONLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

One person is dead after a rollover crash near Hedley.

According to Texas DPS, a pickup pulling a trailer was involved in a rollover crash on US-287 southbound on Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, but one person is confirmed dead.

Witnesses are reporting that traffic on 287 south has been limited to one lane.

