One dead after rollover crash in Donley County

One person is dead after a rollover crash near Hedley.

According to Texas DPS, a pickup pulling a trailer was involved in a rollover crash on US-287 southbound on Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, but one person is confirmed dead.

Witnesses are reporting that traffic on 287 south has been limited to one lane.

