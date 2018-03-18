1 child dies after rollover crash in Donley County

Area fire updates.
Area fire updates.
One child has died after a rollover crash near Hedley. DPS was called to a one vehicle crash Sunday, on US 287 in Donley County.
One child has died after a rollover crash near Hedley. DPS was called to a one vehicle crash Sunday, on US 287 in Donley County.
First Alert Weather outlook for Monday, March 19
First Alert Weather outlook for Monday, March 19
A traffic accident is diverting traffic on Interstate 27 northbound.
A traffic accident is diverting traffic on Interstate 27 northbound.
The Stateline Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 28,105 acres and is 80 percent contained.
The Stateline Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 28,105 acres and is 80 percent contained.