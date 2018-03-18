1 child dies after rollover crash in Donley County

One child has died after a rollover crash near Hedley.

DPS was called to a one vehicle crash Sunday, on US 287 in Donley County.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Amanda Moore, 35, was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon, towing a 1996 Komfort travel trailer west on US287, approximately two miles east of Hedley.

The travel trailer began to sway back and forth behind the Tahoe and when Moore applied the brakes, she lost control.

The Tahoe and the travel trailer rolled over multiple times, ejecting an unrestrained 11-year-old-male child, who died on scene.

Moore and two other passengers, a 16-year-old-female and a 12-year-old-male, all received minor injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.

The road conditions were dry and there were no other vehicles involved.

The crash is still under investigation.

