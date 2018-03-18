Potter County grass fire now 100 percent contained

Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.
Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.
We had a few showers come through the area earlier today and that helped to keep moisture values up and lessen the fire danger a tad.
We had a few showers come through the area earlier today and that helped to keep moisture values up and lessen the fire danger a tad.
A traffic accident is diverting traffic on Interstate 27 northbound.
A traffic accident is diverting traffic on Interstate 27 northbound.
The Stateline Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 28,105 acres and is 80 percent contained.
The Stateline Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 28,105 acres and is 80 percent contained.
Crews are responding to a grass fire near Hastings and Broadway.
Crews are responding to a grass fire near Hastings and Broadway.