Potter County grass fire now 100 percent contained

A fire in Potter County is now 100 percent contained.

Potter County Fire Rescue and Amarillo Fire Department responded to the fire near Broadway and Hastings Avenue.

Homes in the Vineyard and Pleasant Valley areas were in the path of the fire, but forward progress was stopped before they were reached.

No injuries were reported and no homes were lost.

The fire was estimated to have burned less than 30 acres.

