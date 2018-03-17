Community shows support at fundraiser for injured Shamrock firefighter

The 100 Club of of the Texas Panhandle partnered with Long Wooden Spoon Brewery on Saturday to organize a fundraiser for Shamrock firefighter James Moya who was injured during last year's March wildfires.

Residents were able to enjoy drinks and food provided by the brewery, with their proceeds going to a worthy cause.

It was packed as residents put their support behind the 100 Club and their mission to raise money for Moya.

The Shamrock firefighter suffered severe burns to his body while fighting wildfires last March, leading to constant doctor visits and rehab ever since.

Co-owner of the Long Wooden Spoon, Jared Read, said today's fundraiser is one way the community is helping him out.

"The proceeds from this will all go to him for his family, for the medical costs, for whatever they need to use to cover that," he said. "He's had to do a lot of traveling to the burn center to take care of some things. It's been pretty rough on them so that's what we're using the money for this year."

According to the 100 Club, Moya is a volunteer firefighter and is currently without the insurance protections that a city or county fire department would provide.

A member of the organization's board of directors, David Stidham, said it's their duty to help these first responders in their time of need.

"We're able to give them funds immediately upon the injury or death that ease the pain of doing that," he said. "It takes care of the funeral, if that's necessary, travel expenses and rent for immediate coverage."

Stidham also said this kind of support fosters a great relationship between first responders and the people they protect.

"It shows that our community supports our first responders and that helps them and it helps us attract better quality first responders," he said.

Read said the Long Wooden Spoon will continue to help the 100 Club and their mission to help Moya and other first responders in our area.

"They're first line of defense on a lot of things especially like this time of year with volunteer firefighters and grass fires are pretty bad," he said. "They need help especially if they get injured on the job. They don't have the backing like a normal fire department or police department or anything like that so they rely on the community to help them out and that's what we're here for, to help them out to do that."

For more information on how you can help contribute to funds for James Moya and other first responders, click here.

