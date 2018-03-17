Phone scam tricks Amarillo residents into paying fake warrants

A new phone scam is targeting Amarillo residents by claiming police affiliation.

Amarillo Police Department has received multiple reports of a caller claiming that victims have warrants with APD.

The caller then asks that the warrants be paid off using a Green Dot card or iTunes gift cards.

The scammers call from (806) 378-3038, which is an Amarillo Emergency Communications Center number,

Police said to be advised that this is a scam and APD will never ask residents to pay warrants over the phone or with a gift card.

If you have fallen victim to this scam, you can make a police report on the Amarillo Police Department website.

If you received the call but did not fall victim, police said there is no reason to file a report.

