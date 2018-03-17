Amarillo police save victim of dog attack

One man escaped being mauled by a dog thanks to two Amarillo police officers.

Friday morning around 11:12 a.m., Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received a report of a man being attacked by a dog on the 3900 block of Linda Drive.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Two officers in the same vehicle came upon the scene as the man was calling the AECC.

The officers were able to scare the dog away and place themselves between the dog and the man.

The dog then acted aggressively toward the officers.

Both officers on the scene used techniques taught in their Canine Encounters Class to get the dog to retreat.

When the dog began lunging at one officer, he fired one shot, striking the dog in the upper body.

The dog continued to attempt to strike at the officer, at which point he fired a second shot.

The dog retreated and was taken to a vet for treatment by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

The owners were contacted and informed the officers that the dog had escaped their yard.

The officers and the initial victim were uninjured.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.