Amarillo police save victim of dog attack

One man escaped being mauled by a dog thanks to two Amarillo police officers.
Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.
The tiniest of sparks can start a mighty wildfire.
Shamrock, Texas celebrates St. Patrick's Day with its annual St. Patrick's Day festival.
The Stateline Fire burning in Union County, north of Clayton, has now burned an estimated 28,105 acres and is 80 percent contained.
