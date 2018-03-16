Shamrock kicking off annual St. Patrick's Day festivities

Shamrock is gearing up to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with its annual St. Patrick's Day festival.

The city has been celebrating the day it is closely tied to since the 1930s.

Shmarock Mayor Buc Weatherbe said the festival isn't just fun for the city, but also good for their economy.

"It's a time for green in Shamrock, Texas!" said Mayor Weatherbe "It's an economic boost for us. This whole Wheeler County gets involved in this. It's the pride weekend in Shamrock, Texas!"

According to the mayor, the city sees a boost especially at local hotels, motels and restaurants due to the festival.

Visitors come from all over. Tamy Baley came all the way from California with her husband to enjoy the festivities.

"There are so few things to do anymore with families. It was just a really neat family event," said Baley. "I love the cotton candy, but I got one of their pork sandwiches and that's pretty good too."

Tomorrow morning at 10:30 will be the official Shamrock St. Patrick's Day parade.

That will kick off the family-friendly, fun-filled event with local vendors, entertainment and good ole' Texas barbeque.

