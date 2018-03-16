1 man arrested for aggravated robbery in Amarillo

One person has been arrested after an aggravated robbery yesterday evening.

Around 8:13 p.m., officers were called to an aggravated robbery involving a knife in the 2400 block of Hobbs.

Police say the victim was out walking and was approached by two men. The men attempted to rob the victim at knifepoint, but when he challenged them, they ran off.

In the same area, police located two men matching the descriptions of the suspects. After investigation, police determined the two men were the suspects who had tried to rob the victim.

Justin Bryson, 29, was booked in the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

The second man was identified and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

