FIRST ALERT DAY: Red Flag Warning in effect for today due to high fire danger

Winds remain strong this morning with winds out of the west at 20-40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Temps are mild in the 40's and 50's. Winds will be strong through the morning and early afternoon and begin to calm down by this evening and overnight.

A Red Flag warning is once again in effect for the entire viewing area, due to strong winds and very dry conditions.

It will be another warm day with highs in the 70's under mostly sunny skies. Temps will drop into the 30's overnight.

Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60's under partly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter tomorrow.

Sunday into Monday the winds are expected to pick back up with stronger gusts possible.

Temps will be in the 60's and 70's through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Elevated to critical fire danger is still likely through the start of next week.

