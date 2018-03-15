Wildfires threaten around 200 homes in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -
Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.
Fire near Follett
A fire has been located just west of Follett, burning towards the east and southeast.
According to the National Weather Service, local officials have requested an evacuation of residents in Follett south of Highway 15.
Those evacuating are requested to head toward north Follett, with directions provided by local police and sheriffs.
182 homes are threatened, and there is no word of containment at this time.
Fire in Moore County
Crews are responding to another wildfire in Moore County at FM 2202 and County Road X.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist.
Springs Ranch Fire
Crews are currently responding to the Springs Ranch fire in Motley County.
People at the Roaring Springs Ranch Club in Motley County have been evacuated to a safe place after a wildfire on the property.
Officials say all people have been accounted for at the club, and the fire has jumped Highway 70 and is headed east.
The fire is about 400 acres in size at this time, and 10 homes are threatened. The fire is currently zero percent contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist.
#CountyLineFire
The County Line Fire that started in Hartley County is now estimated at 15,682 acres and is 75% contained.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is in Moore, Hartley and Oldham County. The fire is active on the northeast and southeast sides.
Local fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are making progress on containment.
One large air tanker has been ordered to make a fire retardant drop.
Evacuations were ordered for residents near the Moore County and Hartley County line, but those have now been lifted.
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, both in Dumas, opened their doors to evacuees without a place to stay.
#GravelPitFire
Officials say one fire is near Dumas, one fire is in Potter County near the Fain Gas Plant, and another is near Masterson. The fires spans 2,976 acres and is 90 percent contained.
According to officials, forward growth of the fire has been stopped at this time.
The Texas A&M Forest Service, all Potter County crews, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting.
At this time, the Fain Gas Plant, Blue Knight Oil Plant and the J. Lee Milligan Asphalt Plant have been evacuated.
1062 Fire
The fire near Deaf Smith County is 100 percent contained according to officials.
The fire was at the Top of Texas Gin north of Dawn.
Crews from Randall County, Hereford, Dawn and Canyon worked to contain the fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist.
The fire spanned 300 acres.
