Wildfires threaten around 200 homes in Texas Panhandle

Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Fire near Follett

A fire has been located just west of Follett, burning towards the east and southeast.

According to the National Weather Service, local officials have requested an evacuation of residents in Follett south of Highway 15.

Those evacuating are requested to head toward north Follett, with directions provided by local police and sheriffs.

182 homes are threatened, and there is no word of containment at this time.

Incident Update: Lipscomb County local departments estimating 182 homes threatened, evacuations on going. Head orders to evacuate from local authorities. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Fire in Moore County

Crews are responding to another wildfire in Moore County at FM 2202 and County Road X.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist.

Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on a new wildfire in Moore County. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Springs Ranch Fire

Crews are currently responding to the Springs Ranch fire in Motley County.

People at the Roaring Springs Ranch Club in Motley County have been evacuated to a safe place after a wildfire on the property.

Officials say all people have been accounted for at the club, and the fire has jumped Highway 70 and is headed east.

The fire is about 400 acres in size at this time, and 10 homes are threatened. The fire is currently zero percent contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist.

Incident Update: #SpringsRanchFire in Motley County estimated 400 acres with 0% containment. Local fire departments have made good progress. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

#CountyLineFire

The County Line Fire that started in Hartley County is now estimated at 15,682 acres and is 75% contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is in Moore, Hartley and Oldham County. The fire is active on the northeast and southeast sides.

Local fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are making progress on containment.

One large air tanker has been ordered to make a fire retardant drop.

Incident Update: #CountyLineFire One large air tanker (3000-gallons) has been ordered for this fire to make a fire retardant drop. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Incident Update: #CountyLineFire is 15,682 acres with 75% containment. Active fire on the northeast side of the fire and south-east of the fire. Local fire departments and TFS are making progress on containment. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Extreme wildfire danger possible today for the Texas Panhandle with high to very wildfire danger west of a line from Fort Wort to San Angelo. Report wildfires immediately by dialing 911. #txfire #txwx pic.twitter.com/Glp4R18t1k — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Evacuations were ordered for residents near the Moore County and Hartley County line, but those have now been lifted.

First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, both in Dumas, opened their doors to evacuees without a place to stay.

Incident Update: #CountyLineFire is roughly estimated at 15000 acres with 65% containment. Minimal fire behavior reported. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

#GravelPitFire

Officials say one fire is near Dumas, one fire is in Potter County near the Fain Gas Plant, and another is near Masterson. The fires spans 2,976 acres and is 90 percent contained.

According to officials, forward growth of the fire has been stopped at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, all Potter County crews, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting.

At this time, the Fain Gas Plant, Blue Knight Oil Plant and the J. Lee Milligan Asphalt Plant have been evacuated.

Incident Update: #GravelPitFire in Potter County is 90% contained at 2976 acres. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

1062 Fire

The fire near Deaf Smith County is 100 percent contained according to officials.

The fire was at the Top of Texas Gin north of Dawn.

Crews from Randall County, Hereford, Dawn and Canyon worked to contain the fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist.

The fire spanned 300 acres.

Incident Update: #1062Fire in Deaf Smith County is 100% contained at 300 acres. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

