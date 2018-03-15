Crews responding to multiple fires in Texas Panhandle

Crews are currently responding fires throughout the Texas Panhandle.
Signs of spring in Texas are abundant, marking the perfect time to dig into your gardens.
The Canyon Police Department asks residents to be on the look out for the upcoming Mexican free-tailed bat migration.
First Alert Weather outlook for Thursday, March 15.
A special fundraiser will be held this weekend for Shamrock Firefighter James Moya, who was injured in last year's March wildfires.
