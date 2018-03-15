Crews responding to multiple fires in Texas Panhandle

Crews are currently responding fires throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Potter County Fire Chief Richard Lake says this is a major incident.

Officials say one fire is near Dumas, one fire is in Potter County near the Fain Gas Plant, and another is near Masterson. The fires spans roughly 500 acres and is zero percent contained. 10 homes are threatened at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, all Potter County crews, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting.

Drivers should be prepared for delays in the area.

At this time, the Fain Gas Plant, Blue Knight Oil Plant and the J. Lee Milligan Asphalt Plant have been evacuated.

Incident Update: #GravelPitFire in Potter County is estimated at 400 acres with 0% containment. One large air tanker, three single-engine air tankers, one air attack aircraft, along TFS ground task force assigned. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 15, 2018

Another fire has been reported in Deaf Smith County. According to the Hereford Fire Department, the fire is at a cotton gin located a few miles north of Dawn.

The Randall County Fire Department is sending three districts to the fire.

NewsChannel 10 crews on the scene, and we will have more information as it becomes available.

