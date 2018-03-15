Crews responding to fire in Moore County, Follett fire contained

Crews are responding to multiple fires today throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Fire near Childress

Childress Fire Department is responding to a fire in Childress County.

According to officials, the fire is located two miles west of FM 1033 & County Road S.

All CFD units have been dispatched to assist in this blaze.

Bird Elevator Fire

The Bird Elevator Fire in Moore County is 85 percent contained.

According to fire officials, forward progress of the blaze has been stopped.

Crews could possibly decide to let the fire burn out rather than putting it out.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist.

The fire is at an estimated 100 acres.

Incident Update: #BirdElevatorFire in Moore County is 85% contained at 100 acres. Forward progress has been stopped. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Fire near Follett

Earlier today, a fire broke out west of Follett, burning towards the east and southeast.

Residents in Follett south of Highway 15 were evacuated, but they are now able to head home.

182 homes were threatened by this fire. According to the fire chief, the Golden Spread Fertilizer Inc. building did burn down.

The fire is now contained. Crews are mopping up hot spots.

Incident Update: Wildfire in Lipscomb County local fire departments reporting good progress. Send inquiries about this fire to local emergency management officials. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Springs Ranch Fire

Crews are currently responding to the Springs Ranch fire in Motley County.

People at the Roaring Springs Ranch Club in Motley County have been evacuated to a safe place after a wildfire on the property.

Officials say all people have been accounted for at the club, and the fire has jumped Highway 70 and is headed east.

The fire is about 400 acres in size at this time, and 10 homes are threatened. The fire is currently 70 percent contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist.

Incident Update: #SpringsRanchFire in Motley County is now 70% contained at 400 acres. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

#CountyLineFire

The County Line Fire that started in Hartley County is now estimated at 15,682 acres and is 90% contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the containment line is almost completed around the fire.

Firefighters will patrol and monitor through Sunday.

Incident Update: #CountyLineFire is 90% contained at 15,682 acres. Containment line is almost completed around the fire. Firefighters will patrol and monitor through Sunday. — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Extreme wildfire danger possible today for the Texas Panhandle with high to very wildfire danger west of a line from Fort Wort to San Angelo. Report wildfires immediately by dialing 911. #txfire #txwx pic.twitter.com/Glp4R18t1k — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

#GravelPitFire

Officials say one fire is near Dumas, one fire is in Potter County near the Fain Gas Plant, and another is near Masterson. The fires spans 2,976 acres and is 90 percent contained.

According to officials, forward growth of the fire has been stopped at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, all Potter County crews, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting.

At this time, the Fain Gas Plant, Blue Knight Oil Plant and the J. Lee Milligan Asphalt Plant have been evacuated.

Incident Update: #GravelPitFire in Potter County is 90% contained at 2976 acres. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

1062 Fire

The fire near Deaf Smith County is 100 percent contained according to officials.

The fire was at the Top of Texas Gin north of Dawn.

Crews from Randall County, Hereford, Dawn and Canyon worked to contain the fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist.

The fire spanned 300 acres.

Incident Update: #1062Fire in Deaf Smith County is 100% contained at 300 acres. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

