Crews respond to multiple fires in the Texas Panhandle

Crews are currently responding fires throughout the Texas Panhandle.

#CountyLineFire

The County Line Fire that started in Hartley County is now estimated at 15,000 acres and is 65% contained.

The fire is more actively burning in Oldham County at this time.

Extreme wildfire danger possible today for the Texas Panhandle with high to very wildfire danger west of a line from Fort Wort to San Angelo. Report wildfires immediately by dialing 911. #txfire #txwx pic.twitter.com/Glp4R18t1k — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Evacuations were ordered for residents near the Moore County and Hartley County line, but those have now been lifted.

First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, both in Dumas, opened their doors to evacuees without a place to stay.

Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on a wildfire in Hartley County currently estimated at 1000 acres. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 15, 2018

#GravelPitFire

Officials say one fire is near Dumas, one fire is in Potter County near the Fain Gas Plant, and another is near Masterson. The fires spans 2300 acres and is 85 percent contained.

According to officials, forward growth of the fire has been stopped at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, all Potter County crews, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting.

At this time, the Fain Gas Plant, Blue Knight Oil Plant and the J. Lee Milligan Asphalt Plant have been evacuated.

Incident Update: #GravelPitFire in Potter County. Forward progress has been stopped. Fire now 30% contained, fire crews are making good progress. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

1062 Fire

The fire near Deaf Smith County is 100 percent contained according to officials.

The fire was at the Top of Texas Gin north of Dawn.

Crews from Randall County, Hereford, Dawn and Canyon worked to contain the fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist.

The fire spanned 300 acres.

