County Line Fire over 15,000 acres, 75 percent contained

Crews continue fighting the County Line Fire this morning.

#CountyLineFire

The County Line Fire that started in Hartley County is now estimated at 15,682 acres and is 75% contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is in Moore, Hartley and Oldham County. The fire is active on the northeast and southeast sides.

Local fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are making progress on containment.

Incident Update: #CountyLineFire is 15,682 acres with 75% containment. Active fire on the northeast side of the fire and south-east of the fire. Local fire departments and TFS are making progress on containment. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 16, 2018

Extreme wildfire danger possible today for the Texas Panhandle with high to very wildfire danger west of a line from Fort Wort to San Angelo. Report wildfires immediately by dialing 911.

Evacuations were ordered for residents near the Moore County and Hartley County line, but those have now been lifted.

First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, both in Dumas, opened their doors to evacuees without a place to stay.

Incident Update: #CountyLineFire is roughly estimated at 15000 acres with 65% containment. Minimal fire behavior reported.

#GravelPitFire

Officials say one fire is near Dumas, one fire is in Potter County near the Fain Gas Plant, and another is near Masterson. The fires spans 2,300 acres and is 85 percent contained.

According to officials, forward growth of the fire has been stopped at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, all Potter County crews, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting.

At this time, the Fain Gas Plant, Blue Knight Oil Plant and the J. Lee Milligan Asphalt Plant have been evacuated.

Incident Update: #GravelPitFire is 2300 acres with 85% containment, minimal fire behavior reported.

1062 Fire

The fire near Deaf Smith County is 100 percent contained according to officials.

The fire was at the Top of Texas Gin north of Dawn.

Crews from Randall County, Hereford, Dawn and Canyon worked to contain the fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist.

The fire spanned 300 acres.

Incident Update: #1062Fire in Deaf Smith County is 100% contained at 300 acres.

