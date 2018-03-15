County Line Fire over 15,000 acres, 75 percent contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Crews responding to fires along Dumas highway (Source: KFDA) Crews responding to fires along Dumas highway (Source: KFDA)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Crews continue fighting the County Line Fire this morning.

The County Line Fire that started in Hartley County is now estimated at 15,682 acres and is 75% contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is in Moore, Hartley and Oldham County. The fire is active on the northeast and southeast sides.

Local fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are making progress on containment. 

Evacuations were ordered for residents near the Moore County and Hartley County line, but those have now been lifted.

First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, both in Dumas, opened their doors to evacuees without a place to stay.

Officials say one fire is near Dumas, one fire is in Potter County near the Fain Gas Plant, and another is near Masterson. The fires spans 2,300 acres and is 85 percent contained. 

According to officials, forward growth of the fire has been stopped at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, all Potter County crews, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting.

At this time, the Fain Gas Plant, Blue Knight Oil Plant and the J. Lee Milligan Asphalt Plant have been evacuated.

1062 Fire

The fire near Deaf Smith County is 100 percent contained according to officials.

The fire was at the Top of Texas Gin north of Dawn.

Crews from Randall County, Hereford, Dawn and Canyon worked to contain the fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in to assist.

The fire spanned 300 acres.

