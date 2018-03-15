Police: Stolen pickup used to commit crimes around Amarillo

Amarillo police are asking for information after a pickup truck was stolen and used to commit crimes.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers say a white GMC Sierra was left running in a convenience store parking lot where it was stolen. The truck was then used to burglarize a car where a gun was stolen.

That gun was then used to commit vandalism in the Puckett neighborhood. Residents say around nine shots were fired at homes and vehicles, striking at least one car.

If you have any information about this incident or have seen this pickup, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

